The Band Of Heathens w/ Edward David Anderson

Robert's Westside
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robert's Westside & NTL Productions Present:

THE BAND OF HEATHENS

w/ Edward David Anderson

General Admission / Standing Room Only: $28 + Service Fees

Reserved Table + GA (Sold in Groups of 2 & 4): $38 Per Seat + Service Fees

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 with Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edward David Anderson, The Band of Heathens

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

