The Wildmans - Rock of Ages

The Wildmans

Songbyrd
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition. From campsite jamming at festivals and fiddler's conventions and a college level music education comes the foundation for musical exploration tha...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

