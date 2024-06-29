DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“LIVE IN YOKOHAMA”es el nombre del nuevo disco de New Karatekas (M.O.N.K) junto a Vito y Mxrgxn. El dúo de Barcelona (Antonio Miyagi y Juan Pablo Balcazar) y los geniales raperos registraron este directo improvisado en su último viaje al país nipón. La lle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.