Orbiting Human Circus Quartet and Orchestra With The Music Tapes

The Sultan Room
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On stage for the very first time: the full group that made 2023’s Quartet Plus Two and much of the music and stories behind the beloved Orbiting Human Circus podcast (Nightvale/NPR). These limited debut performances from The Music Tapes, Julian Koster (Neu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Music Tapes, The Orbiting Human Circus

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

