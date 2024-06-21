Top track

Lyra, Chidimma, Moxon, Daisy Veacock

The Macbeth
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an electrifying evening with REAL, featuring a lineup of London’s finest R&B and pop talents.

Lyra, a soulful R&B act inspired by '90s culture and modern funk, headlines after lighting up stages across London. Their vibrant sound and dynamic p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lyra, Moxon, daisy veacock

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

