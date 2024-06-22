DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, June 22nd 2024
The Orbiting Human Circus + Rosie Cima
9:30PM - $25 ADV / $30 DOS - All Ages
THE ORBITING HUMAN CIRCUS
Athens, GA
https://themusictapes.bandcamp.com/album/quartet-plus-two
On stage for the very first time: the full group...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.