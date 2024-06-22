Top track

The Music Tapes & Orbiting Human Circus - The Sea of Tranquility

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orbiting Human Circus Quartet and Orchestra With The Music Tapes

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$33.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Music Tapes & Orbiting Human Circus - The Sea of Tranquility
Got a code?

About

Saturday, June 22nd 2024
The Orbiting Human Circus
9:30PM - $25 ADV / $30 DOS - All Ages

THE ORBITING HUMAN CIRCUS
Athens, GA
https://themusictapes.bandcamp.com/album/quartet-plus-two

On stage for the very first time: the full group that made 202...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orbiting Human Circus

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.