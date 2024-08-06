Top track

Juan Wauters

Comet Ping Pong
Tue, 6 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, August 6th 2024
Juan Wauters + TBA
9Pm - $15 ADV / $18 DOS - All Ages

JUAN WAUTERS
Queens, NY
https://juanwauters.bandcamp.com/

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juan Wauters

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

