Self Help, Carousel, Yogamum, Comique

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Headlining the night is Self Help, a five-piece from Oxford known for their loud, crunchy, and synth-infused doomy sound. With a unique style that challenges and captivates, their performances are an unforgettable storm of psychedelic monsoon, earning them...

Presented by REAL.
Lineup

Self Help, Carousel

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

