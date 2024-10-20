Top track

BOULEVARDS

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
About Boulevards

Jamil Rashad, a/k/a Boulevards, is the embodiment of funk. Taking queues from pioneers such as Prince, Rick James, and Earth Wind & Fire, Boulevards seamlessly delivers cheeky, party-themed jams that range from raw and risqué to soulful on his debut LP Gro Read more

Event information

BOULEVARDS

Sunday, October 10th, 2024

Door at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

