TTPD: an all Taylor Swift dance party

Musica
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
PartyAkron
The Tortured Poets Department: an all Taylor Swift dance party

Akron swifties! All is fair in love and celebration of TS11! Are you ready to dance the night away to the NEW album The Tortured Poets Department?! We will be playing all off TTPD plus Taylor...

18+
Presented by BravoArtist.
Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

