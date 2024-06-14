DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from the South Bay part of Los Angeles, Blue Lace Clinic is a force to be reckoned with. From intoxicating riffs to heavy distorted choruses, BLC digs deep into the emotional side of life through melancholy, but hopeful lyrical content. The perfect
Read more
Luna Day, Dani Hagan, Masha & The Fam, Blue Lace Clinic, Gallop
Blue Lace Clinic | Hailing from the South Bay part of Los Angeles, Blue Lace Clinic is a force to be reckoned with. From intoxicating riffs to heavy distorted choruses, BLC digs deep into the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.