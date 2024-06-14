DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luna Day, Dani Hagan, Masha & The Fam, Blue Lace Clinic, Gallop

The Mint
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Blue Lace Clinic

Hailing from the South Bay part of Los Angeles, Blue Lace Clinic is a force to be reckoned with. From intoxicating riffs to heavy distorted choruses, BLC digs deep into the emotional side of life through melancholy, but hopeful lyrical content. The perfect Read more

Event information

Blue Lace Clinic | Hailing from the South Bay part of Los Angeles, Blue Lace Clinic is a force to be reckoned with. From intoxicating riffs to heavy distorted choruses, BLC digs deep into the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Lace Clinic

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

