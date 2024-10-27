DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Maus

Santeria Toscana 31
Sun, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Definire l’identità artistica di John Maus, musicista tra i più affascinanti, creativi ed enigmatici del panorama contemporaneo, non è molto facile: attribuirgli l’etichetta synth pop sarebbe ingiusto nei confronti di quell’onnipresente aura squisitamente...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti

Lineup

John Maus

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.