FABRICLIVE X Project6 Afterparty

fabric
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
From £22
About

FABRICLIVE X PROJECT 6 AFTERPARTY

Room 1:

LTJ Bukem

Clipz

DRS: In Session (feat. Dogger)

Watch The Ride

Chinese Daughter

Rage

Room 2:

Vigro Deep

Flaurese

Nicky Summers

Sofi Mlow

--------FABRICLIVE STAGE AT PROJECT 6 FESTIVAL

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

