Just Jazz Presents Etienne Charles & Creole Soul

Townhouse Venice
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsVenice Beach
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Just Jazz Concert Series & The NonSemble Presents Etienne Charles & Creole Soul at The Townhouse Venice feta. Etienne Charles (trumpet), Axel Tosca (piano), Ben Williams (bass), John Davis (drums), Godwin Louis (saz) and Alex Wintz (guitar).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Just Jazz Foundation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Etienne Charles

Townhouse Venice

52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

