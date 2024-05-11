DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Beautiful Night w/ Serious Voice

Sleepwalk
Sat, 11 May, 4:00 pm
$24.93
About

"A Beautiful Night" with SERIOUS VOICE

with hosts

STAXX CORDERO + KOTTEN CANDY

Sounds by MRC LIVE

4pm doors

$22

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Serious Voice

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

