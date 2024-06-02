DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Showcase Pietro Mio FringeMI

Villaggio Barona
Sun, 2 Jun, 5:30 pm
GigsMilano
Free
“Arriva... Pietro Mio” è il primo disco ufficiale (e ancora inedito) di Pietro Mio. Il progetto nasce dall'incontro fra Pietro Maria Mazzoli e Roberto Grosso Sategna. La chiave è l'autenticità.

Questo evento è 12+
Presentato da Villaggio Barona.

Lineup

Venue

Villaggio Barona

Via Ettore Ponti 21, 20143 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

