Copy Cat (feat. Tierra Whack)

Tierra Whack

Roundhouse
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£36.83

About

TIERRA WHACK

+ Miso Extra
+ Jawnino
+ Elsy Wayemo

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tierra Whack, Miso Extra, Elsy Wameyo and 1 more

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information



