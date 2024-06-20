DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Florrie

The Courtyard Theatre
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71
About

Florrie, the rare quadruple threat - multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and songwriter, is back with a bang in 2024 with the release of her new single "The Lost Ones." Her debut album of the same name is set for release on June 14th via BMG and Xenom...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

