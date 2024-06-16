Top track

Infrarouge

Loveni

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après « une nuit avec un bon gamin » en 2019 et « In Love » en 2021, Loveni s’apprête à sortir son troisième album solo « Mad Lov ».

A cette occasion, le Bon Gamin sera sur scène à la Maroquinerie pour un live exclusif le 16 Juin 2024.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

