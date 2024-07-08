Top track

Lee Fields - Let's Talk It Over

Lee Fields

Le Café de la Danse
Mon, 8 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec une carrière déjà longue de plus de cinq décennies – Lee Fields, 73 ans, est l’un des grands soulmen encore en pleine activité. Vétéran à la carrière atypique, il règne aujourd’hui en maître sur la scène soul contemporaine, entouré des meilleurs music...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Fields

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

