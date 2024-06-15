Top track

Adam Pits & Ciel - International Wafter

Origins x On Rotation: Adam Pits, Lisene, FROND & Special Guests TBA

Corsica Studios
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14

About

Origins x On Rotation II

On Rotation return for another Corsica Studios takeover on June 15th, with residents Adam Pits & Lisene joined by Pollination’s FROND alongside more special guests TBA!

🎨: @vicboyle

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins Sound & Small Talk
Lineup

Adam Pits, Lisene

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

