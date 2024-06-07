Top track

Tinez - Qué tal?

Tinez

Dabadaba
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€15

About

Tras estar unos meses centrado en componer y grabar nueva música, Tinez vuelve a los escenarios y lo hace en Donostia, su casa. Viene con un show completo y trabajado que no dejará indiferente a nadie.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de un tutor legal, y a...

Organizado por Get In España.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tinez

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

