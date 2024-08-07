DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piña Festival 2024 - Full Pass

Forte di Santa Tecla
7 Aug - 12 Aug
DJSanremo
€57
Piña Festival - Full Pass

-7 agosto Piña Opening Night, Forte Santa Tecla, from 6.00 pm to 1.00 am.

Included in this ticket.

-8, 9, 10 agosto, Piña, Piazza San Costanzo e Piazza Cisterna, from 6.00 pm to 1.00 am.

Free Entry.

-9 agosto, Piña After P...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Ass. Culturale Adventures Sanremo II.

Giardini Vitt. Veneto, 34, 18038 Giardini IM, Italy
