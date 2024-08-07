DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Piña Festival - Full Pass
-7 agosto Piña Opening Night, Forte Santa Tecla, from 6.00 pm to 1.00 am.
Included in this ticket.
-8, 9, 10 agosto, Piña, Piazza San Costanzo e Piazza Cisterna, from 6.00 pm to 1.00 am.
Free Entry.
-9 agosto, Piña After P...
