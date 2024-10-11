Top track

En Lea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Muddy Monk

IBOAT
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

En Lea
Got a code?

About

Toujours avoir du plaisir à expérimenter. Toujours avoir des euphories quand je suis sur un coup. Quand je suis en train de faire un son, un nouveau son de synthétiseur”, confesse Muddy Monk. Pas étonnant pour un auteur-compositeur-interprète découvert en...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.