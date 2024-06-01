Top track

Com Truise - ...Of Your Fake Dimension

Com Truise

Space Banana
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $30

About Com Truise

Dabbling as a DJ with a number of aliases before locking on to Com Truise, the New York native has curated a fascinating niche over the decades. His synth-laced expansive sound palettes recall the great science fiction soundtracks of the ’80s, and Joy Divi Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Com Truise to Space Banana for an exclusive 75 Minute set.

Support tba

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Com Truise

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

