Queen of Jeans

Purgatory
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Philadelphia's Queen of Jeans return with their latest single, "Karaoke," an anthem that encapsulates the emotions of a breakup and path to finding stability around it.

Produced by indie super-producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Movements, Circa Survive), the s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
Lineup

Queen of Jeans

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

