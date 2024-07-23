DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ian Smith - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 23 Jul, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee 2023 and Northern News co-host Ian Smith brings a work in progress of a brand new show. As seen on Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and heard on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show and Just A Minute.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ian Smith

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

