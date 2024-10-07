Top track

Hiatus Kaiyote

Hiatus Kaiyote

Bristol Beacon
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£35.91

About

Metropolis Music

Hiatus Kaiyote

Plus Special Guests

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
Lineup

Hiatus Kaiyote

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
