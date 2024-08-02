Top track

BigMama - La rabbia non ti basta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺SINGLE PASS FRIDAY✺

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsAlcamo
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BigMama - La rabbia non ti basta
Got a code?

About

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺ Friday - 2 August ✺ SINGLE PASS

The Single Pass Friday grants access to the evening of Friday 2 August

BIGMAMA

CLAP! CLAP!

FLUIDAE presents LA BEK

LATTEO

POPULOUS

+ MORE T.B.A.

Questo è un evento 12+
Presentato da Associazione Creattiva.

Lineup

1
BigMama, Clap! Clap!, La Bek and 1 more

Venue

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo

Piazza P. Pio da Pietralcina, 16, 91011 Alcamo TP, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.