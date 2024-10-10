DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cardiacs Family & Friends celebrate Tim Smith

Band on the Wall
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
All them sprites come together under one roof to gift you a night of wanton celebration, overwhelm, tumult and joy.

See the beautiful Tim’s Smiths SPRATLEYS live and keen, sharp as polished knives out of their box.

Topping the bill a cavalcade of bonafid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cardiacs

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
