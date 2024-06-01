DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Borghetta Stile 90's Party | Snodo Mandrione

Snodo Mandrione
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Borghetta Stile 90's PARTY

1 giugno SNODO MANDRIONE

Main Act:

✩ Borghetta Stile ✩ (Pop - DANCE - 90s- 00s - Hits)

Il più eccentrico e bizzarro party a tema, che propone i grandi successi dance degli anni ’90…e non solo!

Opening: DiNicchia Bros live

A...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Roma Città Aperta.

Venue

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63, 00181 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.