Borghetta Stile 90's PARTY
1 giugno SNODO MANDRIONE
Main Act:
✩ Borghetta Stile ✩ (Pop - DANCE - 90s- 00s - Hits)
Il più eccentrico e bizzarro party a tema, che propone i grandi successi dance degli anni ’90…e non solo!
Opening: DiNicchia Bros live
A...
