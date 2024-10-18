Top track

YellowStraps - Slowdown (girl what's up)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YellowStraps

Alcazar Live
Fri, 18 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

YellowStraps - Slowdown (girl what's up)
Got a code?

About

Electric guitar loops, vocals and piano floating through reverb, UKG, 2Step and neo-soul infused drums: YellowStraps offers us hybrid art stretching the boundaries of genres. Recently propelled by his track "Slowdown (girl what's up)" released in November...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

YellowStraps

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.