The Lemon Twigs

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Lemon Twigs

As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D'Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair's vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the '60s and '70s.

Event information

Following the release of Everything Harmony, which garnered acclaim from Questlove, Iggy Pop, Anthony Fantano, The Guardian, and countless others, The Lemon Twigs — the New York City rock band fronted by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario — have once aga...

This is a 14+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lemon Twigs

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

