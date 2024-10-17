DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zamdane

Antipode
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zamdane a trouvé sa couleur, et son rythme. Le natif de Marrakech, installé à Marseille depuis 2016, défend depuis deux ans un premier album acclamé, "Couleur de ma peine", dans lequel il pose ce qu’il a sur le cœur sans ne jamais rien retenir. Teasé depui...

Tout public
Cartel [BZH] présente, en accord avec Decibels Productions :
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zamdane

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.