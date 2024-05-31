Top track

SadBoi - Slide

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hoemies 7 years

Club OST
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
From €21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SadBoi - Slide
Got a code?

About

Celebrate 7 years of Hoemies with us - unapologetically femme since 2017 <3

Featuring a gorgeous line-up with friends, family, and international guests (tba)

Get your girlies, gays and theys and honor your fav party with your baddest self

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hoemies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Club OST

Floor 0 · Historisches Fabrikgebäude "Ost Hafen" - Alt-Stralau 1-2, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Community Guidelines

Inclusion and respect - Racism, sexism, antisemitism, queer- & transphobia, ableism, body shaming and any other discriminating behavior will not be tolerated.

Consent - Cut loose, shake nyash, pop pxssy and let your freak flag fly. Someone celebrating their body/sexuality by wearing revealing outfits or dancing sexually isn't an open invitation to touch them. Always ask for consent instead of invading someone's personal space without approval. Otherwise you'll be escorted out.

Intentional space policy - Hoemies welcomes everyone. That being said, please consider the position you occupy at the party. We're intentionally cultivating a space that prioritizes BIPOC women & femmes as well as members of the LGBTQI+ community.

No photos/videos - Anyone who ignores this risks being escorted out. Please respect that and just enjoy yourself

Will there be tickets on the door?

Absolutely!

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.