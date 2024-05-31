DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate 7 years of Hoemies with us - unapologetically femme since 2017 <3
Featuring a gorgeous line-up with friends, family, and international guests (tba)
Get your girlies, gays and theys and honor your fav party with your baddest self
Inclusion and respect - Racism, sexism, antisemitism, queer- & transphobia, ableism, body shaming and any other discriminating behavior will not be tolerated.
Consent - Cut loose, shake nyash, pop pxssy and let your freak flag fly. Someone celebrating their body/sexuality by wearing revealing outfits or dancing sexually isn't an open invitation to touch them. Always ask for consent instead of invading someone's personal space without approval. Otherwise you'll be escorted out.
Intentional space policy - Hoemies welcomes everyone. That being said, please consider the position you occupy at the party. We're intentionally cultivating a space that prioritizes BIPOC women & femmes as well as members of the LGBTQI+ community.
No photos/videos - Anyone who ignores this risks being escorted out. Please respect that and just enjoy yourself
