Alexandra Stréliski

Kings Place (Hall One)
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
£22.38

About

Bird on the Wire and Kings Place are proud to present the Montreal-based pianist and composer’s biggest London show to date.

A major artist in the alternative classical space, and a trailblazing woman in the modern classical world, her minimalist, emotion...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Stréliski

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

