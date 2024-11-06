DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robert Finley

Union Chapel
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
£24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The 70-year-old soul singer-songwriter returns with a swaggering force of blues, soul and funk, sharing stories from the swamps of Louisiana.

Robert Finley played blues in juke joints and sang gospel in churches around the region, often mixing those two s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robert Finley

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

