Happy Campers @ CAMP

Camp Margate
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
PartyMargate
£8.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Is that your tent pitching? Or are you just happy to finally have a high-energy gameshow event coming to Margate?

If you’ve ever been to a pub quiz and thought, “yeah this is alright but I want s’more” - then this is the night for you. Join the troop, ear...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camp Margate.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Camp Margate

125 Northdown Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2QY, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

