Top track

Lost Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaidi Akinnibi + Ellie Harris

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Time
Got a code?

About

With warm vocals and high energy Saxophone, Kaidi blends Shoe-gaze Rock, Punk-Jazz, and Indie music for an emotive, cinematic experience.

In 2023, Kaidi’s live recording ‘Real Enough’ recorded before his sold out show at Dalston Curve Garden, and intimate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaidi Akinnibi, Ellie Harris

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.