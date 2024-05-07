Top track

YOYOCORP Plug-n-Play w/mau5am,r3dn3ckpr1nc3ss, etc

The End
Tue, 7 May, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
get outside and jump!
About

Come hang at The End tuesday may 7th for YOYOCORPS monthly free party plug-n-play! we got all our homies on the decks tonight!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
mau5am, r3dn3ckpr1nc3ss, Vahn Lei and 2 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

