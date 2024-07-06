Top track

Ruth Crawford Seeger - String Quartet, "1931": III. Andante

Quatuor Bozzini: Crawford Seeger & Abrams

Purcell Room
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

Hear works by Ruth Crawford Seeger, Muhal Richard Abrams and Johanna Beyer, some of the United States' most forward-thinking musical minds of the 20th century.

Canadian string quartet Quatuor Bozzini, known for embracing new and experimental music, bring...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quatuor Bozzini

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

