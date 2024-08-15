DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wine Lips

Goldener Salon
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originally formed in Toronto back in 2015 as a part-time project between Cam Hilborn (vox, songwriter, guitar) and drummer extraordinaire Aurora Evans, Wine Lips quickly escalated into a full-blown, full-time, full-on international phenomenon. Their debut...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wine Lips

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

