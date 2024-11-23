DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NOVOS SINGLES, NOVO ÁLBUM E DIGRESSÃO NO FINAL DO ANO
Os Cassete Pirata são já um nome seguro na cena indie portuguesa. A marca que têm deixado gravada na música nacional salta-nos da ponta da língua, já que somos cada vez mais a saber trautear as suas me...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.