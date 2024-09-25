DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A tapestry of dark romanticism, slick musicianship and vivid aesthetics have fuelled the Melbourne outfit since their debut EP Tranquilize in 2021. Powered by the ubiquitous lead single Bones, plus the sweeping sonics of follow up EP Stained Glass Love, Te...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.