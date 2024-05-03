DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Village Cuts

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 3 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About

We kick off the May bank holiday with two of the hottest DJs making their way up from London for a massive night of music! Village Cuts are a dynamic DJ / Producer duo from London, collaborating with artists from Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, with...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lumi , Dman, Village Cuts

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

