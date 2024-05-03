DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
We kick off the May bank holiday with two of the hottest DJs making their way up from London for a massive night of music! Village Cuts are a dynamic DJ / Producer duo from London, collaborating with artists from Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, with...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs