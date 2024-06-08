Top track

Franky Rizardo & Cara Melín - Make My Body Move

Franky Rizardo

SPYBAR
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Franky Rizardo - one of The Netherlands finest exports in House and Techno established himself as a name renowned across the globe, synonymous with deep driving music that blurs the lines between Techno and House.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

