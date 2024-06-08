DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Franky Rizardo - one of The Netherlands finest exports in House and Techno established himself as a name renowned across the globe, synonymous with deep driving music that blurs the lines between Techno and House.
Franky Rizardo is one of the hardest work...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.