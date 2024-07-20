Top track

What Kind Of Dream Is This?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Squirrel Flower

Hyde Park Book Club
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What Kind Of Dream Is This?
Got a code?

About

Squirrel Flower is the witch rock project of Chicago (by way of Boston + Iowa) based musician Ella Williams.

Before her new album Tomorrow’s Fire, Squirrel Flower might’ve been labeled something like “indie folk,” but this is a rock record, made to be pla...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Squirrel Flower

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.