Green Slime w/ The Night Times & The Knight Shades!

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Green Slime (60’s Rock N Roll Dance party) returns with The Night Times and hailing from New York, The Knight Shades! Plus Dj’s Roger Mars, Rick Barzell and Del Mar playing your favorite Garage & Psych tracks to dance to all night!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

