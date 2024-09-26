Top track

Green

Concert • Robohands

Le Mazette
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'Robohands' est le projet expérimental solo/collaboratif du compositeur/multi instrumentiste Andy Baxter, basé à Londres. Le premier LP de Robohands, 'Green', est sorti sur Village Live records en 2018, incorporant des éléments de jazz, de krautrock et de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robohands

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

